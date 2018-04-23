News \
CHVRCHES Announce 2018 North American Tour
Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced that they’ll be touring in support of their third full-length Love Is Dead, due out May 25. After a bunch of summer festival appearances, the band embarks on a North American tour in September, beginning with a September 20 show at the Open Air Theatre in San Diego. Their North American journey ends at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on October 20. This outing marks the first time CHVRCHES will tour with a live drummer.
Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 am. One dollar from each ticket sale will benefit Girls Rock Camp. The band’s full tour schedule for 2018 is listed below:
05-26 Swansea, Wales – Radio1 Biggest Weekend
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera
06-03 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival
06-08 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret
06-10 Manchester, England – Parklife
06-17 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
06-22 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-22-24 Nehausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06-29 Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic – Aerodrome
06-30 St Gallen, Switzerland – Openair St Gallen
07-06 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – TRNSMT Festival
07-11 Linz, Austria – Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer
07-13 Alges, Portugal – NOS Alive
07-15 London, England – Citadel Festival
07-27 Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock
08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-03 St Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
08-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
08-09 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight
08-10 San Francisco, CA – Outside Music and Arts Festival
08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-20 San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre
09-26 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
09-29 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10-03 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
10-04 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
10-08 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
10-09 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10-10 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
10-11 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
10-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10-16 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10-18 Washington, DC – The Anthem
10-20 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
CHVRCHES have released four singles off the forthcoming album, including “My Enemy,” a collaboration with The National’s Matt Berninger.