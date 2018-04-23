CHVRCHES Announce 2018 North American Tour

Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced that they’ll be touring in support of their third full-length Love Is Dead, due out May 25. After a bunch of summer festival appearances, the band embarks on a North American tour in September, beginning with a September 20 show at the Open Air Theatre in San Diego. Their North American journey ends at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on October 20. This outing marks the first time CHVRCHES will tour with a live drummer.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 am. One dollar from each ticket sale will benefit Girls Rock Camp. The band’s full tour schedule for 2018 is listed below:

05-26 Swansea, Wales – Radio1 Biggest Weekend

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera

06-03 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

06-08 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-10 Manchester, England – Parklife

06-17 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

06-22 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06-22-24 Nehausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06-29 Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic – Aerodrome

06-30 St Gallen, Switzerland – Openair St Gallen

07-06 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – TRNSMT Festival

07-11 Linz, Austria – Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer

07-13 Alges, Portugal – NOS Alive

07-15 London, England – Citadel Festival

07-27 Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock

08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-03 St Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

08-09 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

08-10 San Francisco, CA – Outside Music and Arts Festival

08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-20 San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre

09-26 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

09-29 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10-03 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

10-04 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

10-08 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10-09 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10-10 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

10-11 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

10-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10-16 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10-18 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10-20 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

CHVRCHES have released four singles off the forthcoming album, including “My Enemy,” a collaboration with The National’s Matt Berninger.