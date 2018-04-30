Chief Keef is no longer facing robbery, assault, and home invasion charges connected to an alleged incident that occurred in late January of last year, TMZ reports. The rapper was arrested at his California home last year after allegedly breaking into the Los Angeles home of his former producer Ramsay Tha Great and beating him while in possession of an AK-47. Ramsay subsequently posted about the assault on his Instagram. The case was thrown out by the prosecutors this week because Ramsay is now serving 10 years in prison for charges of human trafficking, pimping, and weapons possession. Another alleged witness for the prosecution who initially agreed to testify has disappeared. Chief Keef was also arrested in Miami in April of last year for DUI and marijuana possession charges.