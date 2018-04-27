Chance the Rapper released a statement Friday morning letting people know that he in no way, wants to be associated with President Trump. The Chicago rapper was prompted to distance himself from Trump after the president misconstrued Chance’s support of Kanye West through his all-consuming tweet storm as a tacit endorsement and thanked Chance during one of his notorious early morning tweets.

While West was in the throes of his multi-day Twitter spree expressing his support for the president and various alt-right creeps, Chance tweeted “Black people don’t have to be democrats.” After Trump seized on Chance’s defense of Kanye following a Fox and Friends segment this morning, Chance tried to extricate himself from the whole mess.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

After quote tweeting the president with a succinct “Nah, that ain’t it yo,” Chance issued a lengthier statement attached to a tweet stating “My fault yo.”

“I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or ’cause I fuck with Trump. I did it because I wanted to help my friend and ’cause I felt like I was being used to attack him,” Chance wrote. “I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination.” He continued, “So let my apology be seen in my future works, and let me make up for my poorly timed comments with immediate action and advocacy for those who need it most.”

Although Chance stands by the sentiment that black people don’t have to be Democrats, he lamented that he said it “at the wrongest time.”

Read the entire statement below.