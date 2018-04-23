Umm dead ass saw this queen at 2am last night and she WASN’T sitting…Iono how she does it!! 😰🏆👑🙏🏾💞Thank you SO much for having me ! Sooo fucking inspiring to watch! 🗣#IDO 💞#BOACHELLA💞👌🏾 @iamcardib

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT