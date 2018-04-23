News \
Watch Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny Perform “I Like It” at Coachella
Cardi B returned to Coachella to (watch Beyoncé and) perform selections from her debut album Invasion of Privacy on Sunday night. J Balvin and Bad Bunny joined Cardi for her Pete Rodriguez-sampling song “I Like It,” backed by a squad of background dancers in white cat-eye sunglasses, and Sza jumped on stage to sing “I Say.” Check out clips and photos of the performances below. Also included: kind of awkward footage of Jay-Z rubbing Cardi’s belly after he performed during Beyoncé’s set late Saturday night.