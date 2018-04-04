Cardi B Shares Invasion of Privacy Tracklist

Cardi B has shared the track listing for her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy along with a photo of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper making a lascivious gesture.

The Bronx emcee has been keeping busy ahead of the full-length’s release. On Wednesday morning, Cardi B released “Drip,” a song off the album featuring her fiancé Offset’s group Migos. “Drip” follows last week’s single, the venomous “Be Careful” and yesterday’s racy video for her 2017 track “Bartier Cardi.”

Next week, the rapper invades late night by serving as the first ever co-host of The Tonight Show history when she shares the reins with Jimmy Fallon for five days. Hopefully, she’ll have built up some momentum after performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend. We hope she can carve out five minutes for a well-deserved nap at some point.