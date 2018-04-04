New Music \
Cardi B – “Drip” ft. Migos
Cardi B has released another song from her upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy, which is due out on Friday. “Drip” features Migos, with whom the Bronx rapper collaborated on “Motor Sport” with last year; she also released “Um Yea” with her fiance, Migos’ own Offset, in December. Cardi B released another single from the album, “Be Careful,” at the end of last week and posted an elaborate and racy new video for the 21-Savage-featuring “Bartier Cardi” yesterday, which featured a guest appearance from Offset. Listen to “Drip” below.