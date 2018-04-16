Cardi B performed at Coachella yesterday, celebrating the success of her brand-new debut album Invasion of Privacy with a roster of special guests including Chance the Rapper, YG, Kehlani, 21 Savage, and G-Eazy. Chance the Rapper joined Cardi for her Invasion of Privacy album track “Best Life,” and 21 Savage filled out their hit “Bartier Cardi.” Kehlani guested on “Ring” and YG performed “She Bad.”

Recently, the burgeoning rap superstar disclosed that she was making $70,000 a day at Coachella, having not realized the festival was “such a big deal.” Nardwuar also interviewed her backstage at the festival. Cardi revealed her pregnancy during a stylish performance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. Stream Invasion of Privacy here, and read our reviews of that album’s “Bickenhead” and her Saturday Night Live performance. Watch some clips from her Coachella set below.