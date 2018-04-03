Video: Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage

Cardi B has released a video for her late 2017 single “Bartier Cardi.” In the clip, the Bronx rapper seems to preside over an enclave of women friends cleaning money out of her pool and a group of oiled-up, subservient men who lurk in dark hallways and chant her name. Offset, who obviously factors prominently into the song’s chorus, appears with Cardi in the back of a limo. 21 Savage raps his verse while tied up in a chair and getting choked by a leather strap.

Cardi, formerly a crucial cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York, premiered the new video during Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The rapper released her latest single “Be Careful” last week, and her debut album Invasion of Privacy is due out on Friday. Watch the clip for “Bartier Cardi” below.