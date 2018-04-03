News \

Video: Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage

Screen-Shot-2018-04-03-at-8.35.11-AM-1522758933

Cardi B has released a video for her late 2017 single “Bartier Cardi.” In the clip, the Bronx rapper seems to preside over an enclave of women friends cleaning money out of her pool and a group of oiled-up, subservient men who lurk in dark hallways and chant her name. Offset, who obviously factors prominently into the song’s chorus, appears with Cardi in the back of a limo. 21 Savage raps his verse while tied up in a chair and getting choked by a leather strap.

Cardi, formerly a crucial cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York, premiered the new video during Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The rapper released her latest single “Be Careful” last week, and her debut album Invasion of Privacy is due out on Friday. Watch the clip for “Bartier Cardi” below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: Cardi B