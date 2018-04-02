News \
Cake and Ben Folds Announce North American Tour
The newest entry into the lexicon of semi-nonsensical tours relying on nostalgia from the seemingly too-recent past is a new outing featuring Cake and Ben Folds as co-headliners. The former of the two acts was a late-’90s curiosity splitting the difference between Beck, The Barenaked Ladies, and alt-country. The latter, with Ben Folds Five, became a hero to many future indie-rock fans and more alternative-minded singer-songwriter aficionados. No matter: They’ll be touring together, because certain members of a certain age group are likely to be responsive to this news.
Cake’s last album was 2011’s Showroom of Compassion. Ben Folds released So There, a collaborative album with the crossover new music ensemble yMusic, in 2015 and is currently serving as an Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra. The list of tour dates is below.
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
08/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater
08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bank Center
08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park