Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining Summer Tour

Nineties alt-rockers Bush and Stone Temple Pilots and Brit heavy metal outfit The Cult will perform on the “tri-headlining” 20-show Revolution 3 tour this summer. According to Rolling Stone, each act will play a full set, but the lineup order will be switched up every night. “We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you,” The Cult’s Ian Astbury said of the tour in a statement. Tickets go on sale on April 6 at Live Nation. See the tour dates below.

July 18: Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

July 20: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21: Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 22: Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 24: Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 25: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 27: Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 28: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30: Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 2: Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 5: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 10: Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 15: Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

August 16: The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 19: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 20: West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 23: Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

September 1: San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

September 2: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion