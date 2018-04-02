News \
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining Summer Tour
Nineties alt-rockers Bush and Stone Temple Pilots and Brit heavy metal outfit The Cult will perform on the “tri-headlining” 20-show Revolution 3 tour this summer. According to Rolling Stone, each act will play a full set, but the lineup order will be switched up every night. “We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you,” The Cult’s Ian Astbury said of the tour in a statement. Tickets go on sale on April 6 at Live Nation. See the tour dates below.
July 18: Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
July 20: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21: Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 22: Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
July 24: Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 25: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 27: Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 28: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30: Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 2: Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 5: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 10: Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 15: Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
August 16: The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 18: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 19: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 20: West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 23: Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
September 1: San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre
September 2: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion