K-Pop Superstars BTS Announce World Tour

BTS have announced a world tour starting in September, including several U.S. dates, Rolling Stone reports. The massively popular K-Pop group will set out after two late August shows in Seoul, then head to Los Angeles and make their way across North America. According to a statement from BTS, they’re only releasing confirmed dates now, and will announce more shows as they are scheduled, including in Europe. See the full tour dates via Rolling Stone below.

BTS Tour Dates

September 5th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 6th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 8th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 12th – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 15th – Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center

September 16th – Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center

September 20th – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

September 22nd – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

September 23rd – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

September 28th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 29th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 2nd – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 3rd – Chicago, IL @ United Center