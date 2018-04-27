News \
K-Pop Superstars BTS Announce World Tour
BTS have announced a world tour starting in September, including several U.S. dates, Rolling Stone reports. The massively popular K-Pop group will set out after two late August shows in Seoul, then head to Los Angeles and make their way across North America. According to a statement from BTS, they’re only releasing confirmed dates now, and will announce more shows as they are scheduled, including in Europe. See the full tour dates via Rolling Stone below.
BTS Tour Dates
September 5th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 6th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 8th – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 12th – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 15th – Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center
September 16th – Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center
September 20th – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
September 22nd – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
September 23rd – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
September 28th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 29th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 2nd – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 3rd – Chicago, IL @ United Center