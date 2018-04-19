Brian Eno – “Kazakhstan”

Brian Eno is gearing up to release his previously announced tome of a box set, Music For Installations, on May 4. Available in three different editions–including a 9-LP set–the compilation includes rare and unreleased material from 1986 to the present, including brand-new work made for the set. All of the music was written to feature in audiovisual installations Eno has designed or collaborated on around the world. Today, Eno posted a newly released ambient piece from the box set, “Kazakhstan,” which he wrote for a piece by the artist Asif Khan that premiered at last year’s Astana Expo in Kazakhstan. The clip includes none of the visual material from Khan’s piece, but the combination of airy and jittery unpitched sounds and plaintive, gently detuned keyboard tones may conjure some mental images on their own. In other recent Brian Eno news, he is not actually on Twitter. Listen below.