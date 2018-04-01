Anticon Co-Founder and Alias Musician Brendon Whitney Dead at 41

Brendon Whitney, the rapper and producer behind the moniker Alias, has died at age 41. Whitney passed away following a heart attack on Friday, March 30. His label Anticon has confirmed the news of his passing.

Born in Hollis, Maine in 1976, Whitney was obsessed with hip-hop from an early age. In 1996, he met Anticon co-founder Sole, and the two collaborated in the band Live Poets, which later became the early Anticon group Deep Puddle Dynamics. Anticon was started in 1998 with help from Sole, Doseone, Jel, Odd Nosam, Pedestrian, and WHY? frontman Yoni Wolf.

Throughout his career, Whitney collaborated with other label members, as well as his brother Ehren Whitney and vocalist Tarsier. Most recently, Whitney released the solo studio album Pitch Black Prism in 2014.