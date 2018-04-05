Bob Dylan is the most surprising and high-profile guest on a new compilation called Universal Love, which celebrates same-sex marriage. On the EP, artists flip the pronouns of classic love songs to make them nominally conducive to gay relationships. Backed by a small chamber orchestra and a jazz rhythm section, Dylan gives his interpretation of the 1929 jazz standard “He’s Funny That Way,” which is traditionally sung “She’s Funny That Way” by male singers.

The compilation, funded by MGM Resorts International, also includes St. Vincent delivering a fierce and fuzzed-out take on The Crystals’ girl group classic “And Then He Kissed Me.” Then there’s Ben Gibbard flipping the Beatles with “And I Love Him,” Kesha revamping Janis Joplin on “I Need a Woman to Love,” and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke turning The Temptations’ “My Girl” into “My Guy.” Listen to the full EP below.