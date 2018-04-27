Billie Joe Armstrong has apparently been subject to frequent speculation that Green Day broke up in the wake of Armstrong debuting music from his new band The Longshot. Although Green Day hasn’t indicated that anything is amiss, Armstrong lambasted curious fans who were worried that the debut of a new band means that Green Day in an Instagram Story on The Longshot’s account.

“Some of you are asking about Green Day and if there’s anything wrong, or if we’re breaking up,” Armstrong said in a live IG Story. “The answer is no. I am having some fun with some of my friends. I am what you call ‘a musician’. Some people have a hard time calling it that sometimes. With that said, shut the fuck up. You’re a fucking whiner, and I’m playing music because that’s what I’m supposed to do. That’s what people that play guitar, and drums, and bass, and they sing — this is what we do.”

Billie Joe has a message for those wondering about #GreenDay with all of The Longshot stuff happening. pic.twitter.com/Ey5XWkQqQa — Green Day Authority (@GDA) April 27, 2018

According to Armstrong, he’s just a guy who likes to keep busy.

The singer then set an ultimatum for the diehard Green Day loyalists.

“So if you don’t like it, then fuck off,” Armstrong said. “And if you do like it, come along, because it’s a lot of fun. All right? Have a pleasant day.”

Green Day put out the compilation Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band last November and is reportedly working on a film adaption of the 2004 album American Idiot for HBO. The Longshot released their debut album Love Is For Losers last week.