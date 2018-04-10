Future, Rae Sremmurd, and Kehlani to Perform at Billboard Hot 100 Fest: See the Lineup

The lineup for the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival has been announced. For the festival’s fourth year, Future and Rae Sremmurd, and DJ Snake will headline—as well as a soon to-be-announced female artist. Kehlani, Kim Petras, Rich the Kid, Justine Skye, the Knocks, French Montana and Krewella are also among the artists included in this year’s lineup.

The Billboard Hot 100 Fest will return to Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 18 and 19, and will be produced by Billboard and Live Nation.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. ET. General admission two-day passes will be available through Live Nation starting at $80, as well as a limited amount of two-day reserved tickets for the Hot 100 main stage — which has previously hosted Gucci Mane, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris as performers. For the full lineup and more information, visit the Hot 100 Fest’s official website.

