On Saturday night, Beyoncé will reprise the magisterial, history-mining, Destiny’s Child-reuniting dance and song medley that she and a massive marching band performed to stunning effect at Coachella weekend one, but as previously noted, the show will not be livestreamed. For those who missed Bey the first time and/or curious what surprises she has in store for the encore, SiriusXM will be broadcasting the set on its Coachella channel, which you can listen to live online here. It’s unlikely audio will do the show justice, but we’ll be listening anyway.

Jo’Artis Mijo Ratti, a dancer in the show, told Variety on Thursday that the performers will be “switching up a couple things” the second weekend. After Beyoncé’s unprecedented scale last Saturday, what this means is anyone’s guess, but we’ve speculated on the possibility of new dance interludes, new guests, and additional songs from the catalogue. Beyoncé is scheduled to start tonight at 11:05 p.m. PST. You can read our review of her first weekend performance here.