Beyoncé’s Coachella Weekend 2 Performance Featured J Balvin
It’s hard to think she could top last week’s history-mining (and -defining!) Coachella performance, but Beyoncé second weekend festival performance switched things up a bit. Trading her earlier HBCU-inspired look for a silvery Nefertiti-esque cape and sashed leotard, Bey performed hits like “Freedom,” “Formation,” and “Drunk in Love” with a seamless flow between singles. Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland also returned for another Destiny’s Child reunion, where the trio performed their singles “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.” Beyoncé also brought out J Balvin earlier in the night to play her “Mi Gente” remix from earlier this year. Check out a few photos and videos from the performance below.
Queen Beyoncé slay #Beychella #Beychella2 #Coachella2018 pic.twitter.com/lgn6zaRtvx
— BabyGirl (@JSarsi) April 22, 2018