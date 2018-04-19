News \
Beyoncé’s Second Coachella Set Will Not Be Livestreamed
Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella last weekend broke YouTube streaming records (over 43 million viewers worldwide) and was arguably one of the artistic high-water marks of the singer’s career. However, her highly anticipated second performance of the festival will sadly not be officially streamed, as Billboard reports. During her first set, Beyoncé reunited Destiny’s Child, had a danceoff with her sister Solange, and brought Jay-Z out. Beyoncé will be performing again this Saturday night in Indio–hopefully for another two hours–continuing to make history as the first black woman to headline Coachella and to solidify herself as one of the greatest and most creative pop stars of all time.