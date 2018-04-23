Avicii’s Family Releases Statement About DJ’s Death

Following many public outpourings from musical peers and collaborators, Avicii’s family has just issued a statement about his death. The Swedish EDM producer, born Tim Bergling, died on Friday while vacationing in Muscat, Oman. The statement to press from the Bergling family reads:

We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.” We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family.

Avicii’s cause of death has not been determined. However, investigators found nothing indicating foul play in multiple postmortem examinations and have therefore ruled out “criminal suspicion” in the 28-year-old producer’s death. Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, and Aloe Blacc are among the major EDM artists who have paid tribute to Avicii’s music on social media and in performance. Read our remembrance of Avicii and his music here.