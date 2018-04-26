Avicii’s family has released a second statement regarding his death, writing that he was a “fragile artistic soul” who “wanted to find peace” and was “not made for the business machine he found himself in.” The full statement reads:

Stockholm, 26 April 2018

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

He could not go on any longer.

He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

We love you,

Your family

On Monday, the family put out an initial statement following the death of the EDM legend, born Tim Bergling, thanking his fans for their support and tributes. A cause of death has not yet been released, but preliminary autopsies conducted in Oman, the country Avicii was vacationing in when he died, found no evidence of foul play.

You can read our remembrance of Avicii’s legacy and impact on EDM here.