A$ap Rocky has released a new song and video titled “Herojuana Blunts.” The track, produced by Plu20 Nash, is a spare collection of hi-hats, woozy keys, and muted screams, with Rocky’s vocals screwed down on the hook. The collage-style video, posted on Vimeo by a user named “testing purposes only,” features quick, jittery cuts of assorted drug consumption and paraphernalia, paired with PSA text like “This is your brain on drugs” and “No seriously, don’t take drugs.” Credits attribute the video’s “message” to Rocky’s creative agency AWGE.

The track follows the Moby-sampling single “A$AP Forever” and the BlocBoy JB-featuring song “Bad Company” in Rocky’s ongoing search for a new sound in 2018. The rapper recently told Complex that he wants to “make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherfuckin’ 2018 shit, man.” Watch the video for “Herojuana Blunts” below and remember not to do drugs.