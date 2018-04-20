Report: Ariana Grande to Perform Tonight at Coachella

Ariana Grande will deliver a surprise performance Friday night at Coachella, Variety reports. Earlier on Friday, Grande released “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first single since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, and since the bombing at her concert last May in Manchester, UK that left 22 dead.

It’s unclear when Grande will perform. Past collaborator The Weeknd headlines the festival on Friday night, so it’s possible she blesses Abel’s fans by crashing that performance. Variety also notes that Coachella’s second weekend includes a slot on Friday between 11:45 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. reserved for a “surprise guest.”

In the months since the Manchester tragedy, Grande has hosted a benefit concert in Manchester for the bombing’s victims, performed at a benefit concert in Charlottesville organized in response to the city’s deadly white supremacist rally, and sang at the pro-gun control “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C. in March. She reportedly finished her fourth album earlier this year.