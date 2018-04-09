News \
Arctic Monkeys Announce U.K. Tour Dates
Not long after announcing their new album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, Arctic Monkeys have confirmed an upcoming tour in their native United Kingdom. The latest run of dates follow previously announced tours in North America and continental Europe, including appearances at the Firefly and Primavera Sound festivals. See the newly announced dates below; tickets are on sale this Friday, April 13. Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino is out May 11.
September 6 — Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Arena
September 7 — Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Arena
September 8 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena
September 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena
September 15 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Birmingham Arena
September 18 — Sheffield, U.K. @ FlyDSA Arena
September 19 — Sheffield, U.K. @ FlyDSA Arena
September 24 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
September 27 — Newcastle, U.K. @ Metro Radio Arena