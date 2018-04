Arctic Monkeys have announced their next album, which is entitled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It comes out on May 11 on Domino. The album marks the UK band’s first release since 2013’s AM. The band recently announced American and European tour dates, including festival appearances at Primavera and Firefly. You can preorder the album and check out the tracklisting at the band’s site, and watch a trailer for it below.