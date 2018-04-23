“Kanye West shilling for Donald Trump is enough to make me wish the Arcade Fire album rollout would come back,” I said to myself not two hours ago. Lo, the eyes of Everything Now Corp. are everywhere, because this afternoon’s new episode of the Song Exploder podcast features Win Butler dissecting Everything Now track “Put Your Money on Me.” Butler cites influences for the song including Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” Vangelis’s Blade Runner soundtrack, the “magical” sound of slot machines clanging, and the vocal harmonies of ABBA. He discusses working in Paris with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter (who, according to Butler, “doesn’t really like electronic music”) and notes that he wrote “all the lyrics very, very fast” (big surprise).

Arcade Fire are currently in Europe, continuing to tour behind Everything Now, which received a lengthy parody marketing campaign but ultimately met lackluster critical reception upon release in July 2017. Last month, the band released a double video titled “Money + Love” that incorporated “Put Your Money on Me,” and they also performed the song on Saturday Night Live. Listen to Butler on the latest episode of Song Exploder below; you’ll need a log-in, because the other thing Kanye West has in common with Arcade Fire is a stake in Tidal.

