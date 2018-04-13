Arcade Fire invited Jarvis Cocker onstage at a London show last night to perform a cover of Cocker’s song “Cunts Are Still Running The World,” sometimes billed as “Running The World.” The song was notably included on the soundtrack for 2006’s Children of Men. As the former Pulp lead singer observed in his banter preceding the performance, he wrote the song “about 20 years ago” and it still rings true: “You’d hope it’d be very irrelevant now, but unfortunately…that’s not the case.” Watch footage of the performance below.