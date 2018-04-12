Last night, Arcade Fire kicked off the first of three nights at London’s Wembley Arena, where they were joined by the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, a longtime London resident. Hynde and Win Butler shared lead vocals on a cover of Pretenders classic “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and Hynde later returned to the stage to join an all-hands performance of Arcade Fire’s own “Wake Up” also featuring members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. You can watch video of both songs below, plus a backstage rehearsal clip (via Pitchfork), though it’s probably safe to say Hynde wouldn’t be too happy about it.