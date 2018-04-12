News \
Arcade Fire and Chrissie Hynde Teamed Up to Cover the Pretenders
Last night, Arcade Fire kicked off the first of three nights at London’s Wembley Arena, where they were joined by the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, a longtime London resident. Hynde and Win Butler shared lead vocals on a cover of Pretenders classic “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and Hynde later returned to the stage to join an all-hands performance of Arcade Fire’s own “Wake Up” also featuring members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. You can watch video of both songs below, plus a backstage rehearsal clip (via Pitchfork), though it’s probably safe to say Hynde wouldn’t be too happy about it.
Figuring out a Pretenders song, with the lady herself keeping us on track. @ChrissieHynde @DJWindows98 @ParryReed pic.twitter.com/5mLlLMksMP
