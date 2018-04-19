Videos \

Video: Andrew W.K. – “Music Is Worth Living For”

Andrew-WK-Music-Is-Worth-Living-For-video-1524152831-640x369-1524155714

After a long break between albums, Andrew W.K. made a triumphant, roaring return earlier this year with You’re Not Alone. And after making a fun-as-hell video for “Ever Again,” he’s made another one for “Music Is Worth Living For,” the album’s wall-of-bellowing first single. In the clip, it looks like A.W.K. and his band are playing on an alien planet, in the midst of a windstorm. The editing makes it into a hectic, visceral experience.

Check it out below.

 

This article originally appeared on Stereogum. 

Tags: andrew w.k., ANDREW WK