Video: Alex Cameron – “Studmuffin96″

Alex Cameron, the soft-rock king of scumbag soliloquy, has released a new video for “Studmuffin96,” off his criminally overlooked 2017 release Forced Witness. Jemima Kirke directed and stars in the new clip, in which a young woman with a beehive and an older man with a stab wound spend a day in a laundromat and a cheap motel. As in his music, Cameron here possesses that strange duality of attractive and revolting, a kind of blog Bukowski for the buzz band set. In that tradition, the video features brief nudity and a whole lot of blood, if you’re looking for that NSFW tag. Check it out below.