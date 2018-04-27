ABBA are getting the band back together. The Swedish pop gods announced in a press release today that they have recorded two new songs with all four original members. The first of them, called “I Still Have Faith in You,” is set to be released in December.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” the band wrote in their release. “So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

They won’t be taking that joyful experience on the road, however. The new material was recorded in conjunction with a vaguely dystopian sounding project involving “de-aged” CGI avatars of the band “performing” in a TV special to air on BBC and NBC. After the special, the avatars are set to “tour” the world. See the full statement below.