Coming off the release of their new album Eat the Elephant and Coachella appearances, A Perfect Circle have extended their U.S. and European tours through the fall. The band first revealed spring tour dates back in February, at the same time as the new album news, and they’ve now added an additional run of shows on each continent, including one at Red Rocks Amphitheater and a couple on the East Coast. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

Eat the Elephant, A Perfect Circle’s first new album in 14 years, is out now. Next month, the band will tour the central and southwestern U.S. before heading to Europe for a series of theater and festival shows in June. Meanwhile, the non-Maynard James Keenan members of Tool are touring the Midwest with an exclusive $500 “music clinic” discussion series, jumping in the studio with Death Grips, and remaining cagey about apparent progress on their own long-anticipated new album (which Tom Morello somehow claims he’s already heard).

See all of APC’s newly announced tour dates below, and don’t go whining on Yelp when you visit Keenan’s winery this fall and he’s not there, because we did warn you.

A Perfect Circle fall 2018 U.S. tour dates

October 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center

October 22 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 24 — Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre

October 29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 30 — Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

November 1 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

November 2 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 6 — New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 17 — Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center

November 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

November 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

A Perfect Circle fall 2018 European tour dates

December 2 — Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Academy

December 3 — Manchester, U.K. @ Victoria Warehouse

December 5 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Arena Pavilion

December 7 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

December 13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg

December 15 — Kraków, Poland Tauron @ Arena Kraków

December 16 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

December 18 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

December 19 — Rome, Italy @ Palalottomatica