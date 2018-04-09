The Offspring and 311 Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

It’s a big summer for ’90s bands. The Offspring and 311 are the latest bands who peaked 20 years ago to hit the road together. Joining the co-headliners on the aptly-titled Never-Ending Summer Tour are Gym Class Heroes.

The tour kicks off in Mountain View, California and brings its amber-colored energy through the U.S. and Toronto’s various amphitheaters and state fairs.

Tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 am and cam be purchased on Live Nation’s site.

Wednesday, July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

Saturday, July 28 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sunday, July 29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thursday, August 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Sunday, August 5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wednesday, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, August 10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Saturday, August 11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, August 12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 15 Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair

Tuesday, August 21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Wednesday, August 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, August 29 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair

Friday, August 31 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

Saturday, September 1 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Monday, September 3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 4 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Thursday, September 6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, September 8 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

Sunday, September 9 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

If this show doesn’t quench your thirst for mid-to-late ’90s radio hits, Everclear and Marcy Playground are co-headlining their own summer tour as well.