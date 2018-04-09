News \
The Offspring and 311 Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour
It’s a big summer for ’90s bands. The Offspring and 311 are the latest bands who peaked 20 years ago to hit the road together. Joining the co-headliners on the aptly-titled Never-Ending Summer Tour are Gym Class Heroes.
The tour kicks off in Mountain View, California and brings its amber-colored energy through the U.S. and Toronto’s various amphitheaters and state fairs.
Tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 am and cam be purchased on Live Nation’s site.
Wednesday, July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
Saturday, July 28 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Sunday, July 29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thursday, August 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Sunday, August 5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Wednesday, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, August 10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Saturday, August 11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sunday, August 12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wednesday, August 15 Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair
Tuesday, August 21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Wednesday, August 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, August 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Saturday, August 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, August 26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, August 29 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair
Friday, August 31 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair
Saturday, September 1 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Monday, September 3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 4 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Thursday, September 6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday, September 8 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino
Sunday, September 9 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
If this show doesn’t quench your thirst for mid-to-late ’90s radio hits, Everclear and Marcy Playground are co-headlining their own summer tour as well.