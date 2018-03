Kevin Parker leads many lives: psych-pop auteur, Lady Gaga songwriter, and now, house diva. The Tame Impala mastermind guests on “My Life,” an understated new track from EDM producer Zhu. Parker appears over a mellow four-on-the-floor shuffle, providing a few wispily repeated lines in lieu of the indelible hooks he’s known for. It’s far from a new Tame Impala track proper, but it might keep fans satisfied until the next album.