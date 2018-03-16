New Music \
Stream Yo La Tengo’s New Album There’s A Riot Going On
Yo La Tengo have released their fifteenth studio album There’s A Riot Going On in full. Announced back in January, the release includes the four initial announcement singles (“Shades of Blue,” “She May, She Might,” “Out of the Pool,” and “You Are Here”), as well as “For You Too,” a dreamy, fuzz-drenched standout as strong as some of their most memorable tracks from the ’90s. Named for the Sly and the Family Stone album of the same name, the release looks to be their most political yet, even if they’re still declining to explain it in interviews. Listen to the album below and read our recent interview with the beloved band.