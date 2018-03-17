Report: Wu-Tang Sued for Copyright Infringement

Wu-Tang Clan is being sued for copyright infringement. As TMZ reports, three members of ’60s soul group The Diplomats (no, not those Diplomats) claim that Wu-Tang’s 2017 single “People Say” stole the “melody, lyrics and rhythm” of their 1969 song “I’ve Got the Kind of Love.” The lawsuit also points out that the phrase “People say” is also a prominent lyric in The Diplomats’ song. The three bandmates request adequate financial compensation and that Wu-Tang cease sales (and streams) of the song. Read TMZ’s full report here.