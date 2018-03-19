Wire Announce Reissues of First Three Albums

After celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2017, Wire will release reissues of their first three studio albums: 1977’s Pink Flag, 1978’s Chairs Missing, and 1979’s 154. Each will come as a special multi-CD set with an 80-page hardback book, featuring writings from music journalist Jon Savage and actor and writer Graham Duff, and fresh interviews with the band. Pink Flag is a two-CD set, while Chairs Missing and 154 are three disc sets; additional discs will highlight B-sides, demos, and shelved tracks. The multi-disc deluxe editions drop May 18, while standard remasters of the three albums drop June 22.

The band premiered an out-of-print single edit of the Chairs Missing cut “Outdoor Miner” on Rolling Stone today to coincide with the news. Hear “Outdoor Miner” below, and read more about the reissues on the band’s site.