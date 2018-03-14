Video: Willie Nelson – “Me and You”

Living legend Willie Nelson has returned with “Me and You,” a wry new song from his forthcoming album Last Man Standing. “Me and You” is addressed to a companion, but it’s really about a second friendship that’s fallen apart because of irreconcilable differences, maybe the political kind. “More and more I can’t relate to him, ’cause he ain’t got a lick of sense,” Nelson sings. “The world has gone out of its mind, except for me and you.”

Last Man Standing is set for release April 27, two days before Nelson’s 85th birthday. Watch and listen to “Me and You,” which comes with a sweet, old-timey video of Nelson working in the studio, below.