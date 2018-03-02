New Music \
“Weird Al” Yankovic — “The Hamilton Polka”
“Weird Al” Yankovic has released “The Hamilton Polka,” a polka medley of select songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. “The Hamilton Polka” is the third track from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monthly #HamilDrops project, which features new songs that riff on the musical’s soundtrack. The previous tracks from the project are The Decemberists’ “Ben Franklin’s Song” and a “Wrote My Way Out” remix featuring Nas, Dave East, and Aloe Blacc. The parodist and Hamilton creator go way back, with Weird Al calling Miranda “the most brilliant person in the world” and Miranda admitting he freaked out when he first met Weird Al. Listen to “The Hamilton Polka” below.