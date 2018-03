Last night, Of Montreal took their latest album White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood to Comedy Central’s newest satire show, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, hosted by former Daily Show correspondent and faux right-winger Jordan Klepper. The band performed “Soft Music/Juno Portraits Of The Jovian Sky” for the live show and “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia” as a web bonus. Watch both performances below.