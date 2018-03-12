Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

The Violent Femmes will tour the States this summer with opening acts Ava Mendoza, Dirty Femmes, Ashwin Batish, and band members Blaise Garza and John Sparrow. See the tour dates below, and find out when tickets go on sale for each show on the band’s site.

The band released their last studio album We Can Do Anything back in 2016. Last summer, the band dropped 2 Mics & The Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged In America, a collection of reimagined classics and inaugural live performances from the band’s decades-long career.

June 11: Denver, CO – Botanic Gardens *

June 13: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden #

June 14: Boise, ID – Knitting Factory #

June 16: Portland, OR – Portland Zoo Amphitheatre #

June 17: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo #

June 20: Reno, NV – Cargo #

June 21: Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery **

June 22: Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre **

June 24: Pasadena, CA – Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018

June 25: San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s ***

* w/Dirty Femmes

# w/Ava Mendoza

** w/Ashwin Batish

*** w/Blaise Garza & John Sparrow