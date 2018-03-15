Vince Staples Refunds GoFundMe Earnings, Announces Donation to Michelle Obama Library

Last week, Vince Staples started a GoFundMe campaign designed to appease haters who might prefer it if he “shut the fuck up forever.” But instead of going silent and retiring from music and public life, Staples released a new song that fit with the campaign’s overall sentiment called “Get The Fuck Off My Dick.” Staples has now announced that he is refunding the $2,022 made on the stunt GoFundMe, which he set at a goal of $2 million. On Twitter, the rapper expressed his hope that the campaign’s overall message had landed: “Seeing as we clearly won’t reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am cancelling the gofundme and refunding all the little people with big voices. I expect to hear no further slander.” He also said he would be matching the $2,022 and donating to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in his hometown of Long Beach.

I am also personally matching the donations made and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama library of Norf Long Beach… in honor of you citch ass niggas. I love you all, good day. #gtfomd — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018