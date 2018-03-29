Video: The Voidz – “Pyramid of Bones”

Just ahead of the release of their new album, The Voidz have dropped a new video for their single “Pyramid of Bones”. The video features the band navigating through a darkened cave that seems to double as a portal to hell—spliced with trippy animated footage that doubles as elementary social commentary about America. The video takes aim at racism, religion, commercialism, the internet and fast food in these hyper-frenetic collages directed by Nicholaus Goossen and animated by Kidmograph, which look really cool but never delve much deeper than “society is bad.”

The video somehow manages to recall Pink Floyd The Wall and The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movies and a high-quality skate video in an intense and sometimes overwhelming unholy mesh; all this while frontman Julian Casablancas howls warnings of doom and lies against striped fragments of light. “Don’t you ever listen to the white man’s lies,” Casablancas growls in the chorus, which seems to be the theme of the video’s attempt at a political statement. Earlier in the week, the band performed another single, “QYURRYUS”, on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Their album, Virtue, will be released tomorrow. Watch the video for “Pyramid of Bones” below: