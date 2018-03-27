Video: Soccer Mommy – “Cool”

For her latest visual, Sophie Allison aka Soccer Mommy channels ’90s cool and hyper-playful and colorful aesthetics for her single “Cool.” In a video that would be at home playing inside a Tower Records or Sam Goody, the dreamy pop-punk of “Cool” soundtracks the youthful exuberance on display. The track is the latest single from Soccer Mommy’s debut album, Clean, which was released earlier this month. The Ambar Navarro-directed video features animation from Art Baby Girl, giving it a childlike wonder and colorfulness to juxtapose Allison’s malaise. Watch below: