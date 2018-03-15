Video: Belle & Sebastian – Poor Boy

In the midst of their current tour, Belle & Sebastian have released a whimsical music video for “Poor Boy,” from the final EP of their How to Solve Our Human Problems trilogy. “I think these days when an LP comes out, it’s kind of disappointing,” Stuart Murdoch said about the band’s decision to release a series of EPs. “Nothing seems to happen, and I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something different.'” The band released one EP each month from December 2017 onward, with the final EP dropping on February 16.

Watch the TIDAL exclusive music video for “Poor Boy” below.