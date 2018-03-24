News \
Vic Mensa, Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More to Perform at March for Our Lives Rally in Washington D.C.
Vic Mensa, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Common, and more will perform at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. today. Organized by survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year, the rally “will take to the streets of Washington D.C. to demand that [student’s] lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.” Around 800 sister marches will happen around the country in support of the movement. Find more details about the rally on the March for Our Lives website.