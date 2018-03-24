Watch Vic Mensa, Miley Cyrus, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and More Perform at the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington

Many musicians performed at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC today: Vic Mensa, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and more each voiced their support for stricter gun regulation, taking the stage throughout the day to say a few words with their performances.

Yesterday, Taylor Swift announced that she’d be making a donation to the rally, and others like Paul McCartney and Killer Mike have voiced their own opinions on gun regulation in America. Watch a few of today’s musical performances below.