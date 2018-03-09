Vanessa Carlton Asks Not to Be Associated With Chris Brown

Everyone is a fan of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” most notably Soulja Boy. That group also includes Chris Brown, who went a little too public with his fandom the other day, earning himself a rebuke from the singer herself.

Brown posted a clip from the song on his Instagram on International Women’s Day; Carlson responded by saying that she did not “want to be associated with an artist that assaulted women on a day like today.” Brown then posted a screenshot of Carlson’s post, added his own caption that sidestepped the substance of what Carlson. He then uploaded a clip of the song sung by Terry Crews in the Wayans Brothers comedy White Girls.

Carlton’s account is now private and Brown’s original posts were deleted, but the entire exchange was captured by The Shade Room. Chris Brown should really think about things.