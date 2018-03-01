Culture \

Utah Lawmakers Made a Fresh Prince Parody Rap Video and Obviously It’s a Nightmare

CREDIT: Utah House of Representatives

The Utah House of Representatives decided to make a Schoolhouse Rock!-style rap video explaining how a bill becomes a state law using the only hip hop reference they know: The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song. The resulting 90-second video is an embarrassment for everyone involved, including the any school-aged children of the lawmakers who have now been forced to enter a witness protection type program for victims of parental humiliation.

Even Fox News is dunking on this video.

Shout out to Rep. John Westwood for not even trying to rap.

 

 

 

Maggie Serota
