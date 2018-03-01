Utah Lawmakers Made a Fresh Prince Parody Rap Video and Obviously It’s a Nightmare

The Utah House of Representatives decided to make a Schoolhouse Rock!-style rap video explaining how a bill becomes a state law using the only hip hop reference they know: The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song. The resulting 90-second video is an embarrassment for everyone involved, including the any school-aged children of the lawmakers who have now been forced to enter a witness protection type program for victims of parental humiliation.

Even Fox News is dunking on this video.

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

Shout out to Rep. John Westwood for not even trying to rap.