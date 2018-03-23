Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the shapeshifting, oft-funky project of New Zealand singer-songwriter Ruban Nielson, has released a new single from their upcoming fourth album Sex & Food (due out April 6). The song is keyboard-heavy, skeletal, and backed by a churning disco beat. Nielson’s vocals are breathy and largely falsetto, full of unambiguously Prince-derived cadences and inflections. In this way, it’s similar to UMO’s last phased-out bedroom funk single “Not In Love We’re Just High.” Nielson also previously released a video for the more vitriolic rock single “American Guilt.” Listen to “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays” below.